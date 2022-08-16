‘Super Vasuki’, India’s Longest, Heaviest Freight Train Powered by Six Locos Tested on I-Day | WATCH

On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence, the Indian Railways’ South East Central Railway (SECR) ran the Super Vasuki, touted to be India’s longest and heaviest freight train, with 295 loaded wagons. The freight train was operated on August 15, as part of the government’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

“To mark the beginning of Amrit Kaal, SECR formed and ran Super Vasuki, five loaded train long haul on 15th Aug 2022 as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration,” the official statement by South western railway read.

Super Vasuki – India’s longest (3.5km) loaded train run with 6 Locos & 295 wagons and of 25,962 tonnes gross weight.#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/3oeTAivToY — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 16, 2022

What is Super Vasuki?

The 3.5 km long train with 295 loaded wagons and powered by five locos carried a total trailing load of about 27,000 tonnes of coal was the highest fuel transportation ever carried by the Indian Railway in a single train arrangement.

As per reports, the total amount of coal carried by this train is enough to fire 3000 MW of power plant for a full day which accounts for more than thrice the capacity of the existing railway that carries about 9,000 tonnes of coal in one journey.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

It is an initiative of the Centre to highlight the country’s rich culture, celebrate its achievements, and acknowledge the contributions of its citizens to the development of India. ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ began on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of Independence, and will continue till August 15, 2023. It is specifically dedicated to the people of India who have been instrumental in bringing India this far in its evolutionary journey. The five themes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav include freedom and struggle, Ideas, resolve, action and achievements.

