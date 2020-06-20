Superintendent Incharge of BRD College in UP Tests Positive for Covid-19

The superintendent incharge of the Uttar Pradesh government-run Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College here has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.

He had high fever and difficulty breathing for the last four days, Principal Ganesh Kumar said.

People who came in his contact are being tracked, Kumar said.

According to sources, samples of more than 40 people, including doctors and health workers, have been taken for testing.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Srikant Tiwari said a COVID help desk will be set up at community health centres in the district as per directives of the state government.

Paramedical staff will be deployed at the help desks all patients visiting the health facility will be screened with an infrared thermometer.

He said strict action will be taken if any case of COVID-19 treatment under an untrained person comes into cognizance.