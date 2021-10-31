Superstar Rajinikanth Discharged from Hospital After Minor Surgery

Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently underwent a surgery to restore blood supply to the brain, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday night, sources close to the actor said. The 70 year-old top actor was admitted to the city-based Kauvery Hospital on October 28, following an episode of giddiness and underwent “Carotid Artery Revascularization" (CAR) on Friday.

Sources close to the actor confirmed he was discharged on Sunday evening. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had visited the actor at the hospital and enquired about his health.

ALSO READ | Carotid Artery Revascularization: All You Need to Know About Heart Surgery That Rajinikanth Underwent

Rajinikanth’s upcoming flick, ‘Annathae’ (Elder brother) is slated for a Deepavali release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.