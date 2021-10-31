Superstar Rajinikanth Discharged from Hospital After Minor Surgery

Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently underwent a surgery to restore blood supply to the brain, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday night, sources close to the actor said. The 70 year-old top actor was admitted to the city-based Kauvery Hospital on October 28, following an episode of giddiness and underwent “Carotid Artery Revascularization" (CAR) on Friday.
Returned home 🙏 https://t.co/35VeiRDj7b— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 31, 2021
Sources close to the actor confirmed he was discharged on Sunday evening. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had visited the actor at the hospital and enquired about his health.
Rajinikanth’s upcoming flick, ‘Annathae’ (Elder brother) is slated for a Deepavali release.
