Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Residents Wait for Green Signal to Return Home; Damage Assessment On

After the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday, there are reports that a boundary wall of a neighbouring society called ATS Village was found damaged. All residencies nearby are being inspected to assess the aftermath of the high-intensity blasts that brought down the two buildings. A joint team of Edifice, Jet Demolitions, CBRI and Noida Authority will conduct a structural analysis in two housing societies — four buildings of ATS Village and three in Emerald Court.

Many are waiting to return home in societies immediately in the vicinity of the now-razed twin buildings. Residents are worried about the impact of the dust storm resulting from the blast and fear that there may be some damage. People residing in three societies nearby will be allowed to move in by 6.30 pm.

(Inspection teams assess the aftermath of the demolition, in Noida on Sunday. Image: Special arrangement)

What happens to the debris

According to the Noida administration, the demolition agencies have prepared a plan to dispose of the debris generated from the demolition. An estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris will be segregated on site, while steel and concrete will be separated. Around 50,000 tonnes will be accommodated in the two basements of the twin towers complex and the remaining 30,000 will be scientifically processed and converted into tiles at a plant in Noida. According to the plan, this entire process of disposal will be completed in the next three months. Sweeping machines are already at work, for the roads within a 2-km radius of the demolition site.

(An estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris will be segregated on site. Image: Special arrangement)

Residents waiting to return home

Shail Tiwari, a resident of ATS Village society asked to evacuate, told CNN-News18 agencies will be inspecting to check the damage caused, if any. “Evacuated residents will be allowed to return after a security clearance. We are hopeful that we will be back in our homes by 7 to 8 pm today. Hopefully nothing is damaged in our houses. I heard a wall has been damaged due to the blast,” Tiwari said.

Another resident living in Parsvnath Kiran society said there was no damage in her society but the impact of the blast was high. She, too, said the boundary wall of ATS Village was damaged due to the blast. Though it is a small patch, an actual assessment will be done by residents who will soon be allowed to move back into their homes.

Inspection teams are visiting societies one by one and assessing the aftermath of the demolition. “Here, we have low-rise apartments so we were expecting no damage. There are nine floors in the buildings. Residents went to the roof to watch the demolition but dust from the blast soon covered everything. Our houses, even after securing the windows, are covered in dust. It will take at least one to two hours to clean all of it.

Residents of Emerald Court society, who filed a case against the twin towers project, have to face maximum impact of the demolition as it is a neighbouring society. “I saw it on TV, we had left our homes a few days ago. After seeing the gravity of the blast, I am expecting all the glass windows to be damaged. Hopefully, we will soon be allowed to move into our homes,” a resident, Vijay Kumar, said.

“We are planning to move back as soon as we get a green signal. We have closed all doors and windows but having watched the blast on television, I am worried about my stuff. I am expecting that it will take a long time to clean the house. I hope the tiles are fine,” Vineeta Singh, a resident of ATS, said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here