Supertech Promises Homes by December to 14 Buyers at Regulatory Authority Meeting

A mutual agreement was reached in all the 14 cases between buyers and builder Supertech that were taken up for hearing during the seventh Conciliation Forum of NCR held by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulation Authority, the officials said.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
Supertech Promises Homes by December to 14 Buyers at Regulatory Authority Meeting
For Representation (Image: Getty Images)
Noida: Supertech on Friday agreed to handover flat possession to 14 buyers and also bear their EMI or house rent costs till then, according to Uttar Pradesh RERA officials.

A mutual agreement was reached in all the 14 cases between buyers and builder Supertech that were taken up for hearing during the seventh Conciliation Forum of NCR held by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulation Authority (RERA), the officials said.

"Both the buyers and builder side were brought to the table and their problems discussed. All the cases taken up today were related to Supertech and amicably settled," NCR Conciliator, UP RERA, R D Paliwal told PTI.

"In all the cases, the builder has agreed to hand over the possession of homes to the buyers by this December. They have also agreed to bear the expenses for EMIs on home loans or the rent for accommodation, as maybe the case, till the time and given an option to relocate the buyers concerned in any appropriate project of theirs for the time being," Paliwal said.

He added that the builder has also agreed to pay compensation amount to the homebuyers over the delay as per the Builders Buyer Agreement (BBA).

"The resolutions were reached amicably in all the cases taken up today and the buyers were happy with the solution," Paliwal said.

When tried to contact, Supertech was not immediately available for comments.

