Twin Tower Demolition in Noida LIVE: Few More Minutes; Ambulances, NDRF on Standby

Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition LIVE Updates: In a matter of a few minutes from now the Noida Supertech Twin Towers will be demolished. The nearly 100-meter-tall structures will be razed down at 2:30 pm today. The two towers have been rigged with over 3,700 kg of explosives. Explosives have been inserted into nearly 7,000 holes in the pillars. 20,000 circuits have been set. When triggered, these will crash the pillars Read More
Roads around the Twin Towers have been barricaded and the movement of people is being completely banned. The Parsvnath Society has made arrangements for 200 people of Emerald Court in its clubhouse and guest house till evening. Similar arrangements have also been made in the Silver City Society for accommodation and food of 200 residents of Emerald Court. People are shifting to the neighbouring society and will stay put till evening. Upon the completion of demolition, the officials of the Edifice Company will signal them to return to Emerald Court.
Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh visited the Incident Command Centre, which is a mobile unit covering the preparations for the demolition carried out by the city police.
While the Supertech twin tower demolition will be an engineering marvel to witness for the citizens of India, experts are worried about the possible pollution the action can create. The biggest concern of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) is the dust and debris that will be created due to the implosion of the 40-storey buildings that are taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar.
The razing of the Apex and Ceyane towers would leave behind a whopping 42,000 cubic metres of debris, News18 has learnt.
Ahead of the blast, senior officers from the Uttar Prades Fire Services reached the spot on Sunday. Over 100 firefighters from Noida and other teams from Meerut and Ghaziabad have been called.
Noida police commissioner Alok Singh speaking exclusively to CNN-NEWS18, said: “I am right there at ground zero along with experts… we have taken abundant precaution… area completely evacuated… We are good to go now.”
“We filed a petition in High Court in 2012. We’re very happy to have won this battle of 10 yrs. Long-term benefits of demolition will be seen in 3 months,” said UBS Teotia, RWA Pres, Emerald Court & petitioner in Twin Towers case, on the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers
Inspector General of Police (IG) Noida Love Kumar along with NDRF teams have reached the twin tower site ahead of demolition later today. A 400-500 metre exclusion zone has been created, which has been barricaded and where entry of people is prohibited, said Kumar.
Kumar said: “Ambulances have been positioned at strategic points. For Post blast cleaning equipment by Noida Authority has been put in place along with fire tenders. Residents from both Supertech Emerald Court and ATS village have been evacuated. Evacuation has been carried out and ensured by committes formed by RWA’s in both societies. Only a few people who are involved in the demolition preparations are on site at the moment, they will also be evacuated before the time allotted for demolition.”
Nearly 5,000 residents of the nearby societies, Emerald Court, and adjoining ATS Village in Sector 93A have been evacuated from their premises. Additionally, 3,000 vehicles, 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, have been moved to a safe area.
The collapse will last for nine seconds, according to the project engineer. It will take about 12 minutes for the dust to settle, depending on the wind speed. About 55,000 tonnes of debris will be generated, and it may take as much as three months to clear it. The debris will be dumped at designated areas.
Gas and power supply in the adjoining buildings have been suspended. They will be restored by 4 pm, and residents will be allowed back in by 5.30 pm. Police have asked residents to wear masks indoors when they are allowed back into their homes, owing to the dust caused by the blast.
Also, some of the adjoining buildings are as close as 8 metre to the twin towers. There are others within a 12-metre radius. They have been covered by a special cloth to minimise dust penetration. The area has been declared a no-fly zone of a one-nautical mile.
To ensure safety of the commuters on the Greater Noida Expressway, the traffic will be stopped for half an hour — 15 minutes on either side of the blast, from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm. Diversions have been placed on roads leading to the twin towers in Sector 93A.
An insurance cover has been put in place for the demolition exercise. It will take place under a Rs 100 crore insurance policy. This should cover damage to adjacent buildings if any. The premium and other costs have to be borne by Supertech. While the demolition project may cost upwards of Rs 20 crore, the loss of the towers – skeletal as they were – is estimated at more than Rs 50.
