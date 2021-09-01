Supertech Twin Towers: UP Probe Team to Crackdown on Firm, Noida Officials After SC Finds 'Collusion'

On orders of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Noida Chief Executive Officer has formed a team to investigate the “collusion" between the officers of city and Supertech’s management over illegal construction of twin 40-storey towers.

CEO Ritu Maheshwari has formed a probe team under the leadership of two additional chief executive officers after CM Yogi ordered strict action against officials guilty in the case. According to sources, officers of the planning department, including former managers and other workers, are under scanner.

The move came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the towers under construction in Noida within three months for violation of building norms.

The Noida authority received a rap on its knuckles as the top court pointed out multiple incidents of collusion of its officials with Supertech Ltd in the Emerald Court project and violations of norms by the realty major in construction of the twin towers. “The case has revealed a nefarious complicity of the planning authority in the violation by the developer of the provisions of law.

The top court also directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association(RWA) of Emerald Court be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project in Sector 93A of NOIDA adjoining the national capital.

According to Supertech, of the 633 people who booked the flats initially, 133 have moved out to other projects, 248 have taken refunds and 252 home buyers still have bookings with the company in the project. The demolition exercise of the twin towers should be carried out within three months under the supervision of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) and an expert agency and the cost of the entire exercise has to be borne by Supertech Ltd, the court said in an order that was welcomed by the RWA after a nine-year long legal battle against the builder.

