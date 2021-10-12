'Supply Delhi as Much Electricity Available': Amid Coal Shortage, Centre's Order for Power Corporations

Ministry of Power has issued directions to National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to supply as much power as available to Delhi DISCOMs under respective power purchase agreements (PPAs).

This comes a day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the power situation is “very critical" in the entire country even as his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain claimed that the Delhi government has to depend on costly gas-based power and spot purchase at high market rate as the NTPC has halved electricity supply to the city.

Kejriwal said all efforts were being made to address the power crisis and his government did not want that any “emergency situation" is created. “The situation is very critical in the entire country. Several chief ministers have written to the Centre about it. All are trying together to improve the situation," he told mediapersons.

Earlier in the day, Power minister Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government has to depend on costly gas-based power as well as spot purchase at high market rate as the NTPC has halved power supply to the city from the usual 4,000 MW. NTPC has adequate coal supplies to meet any power requirement in Delhi, sources at the Centre claimed, and added that the discoms can schedule power from its Dadri Power plant.

Jain claimed most of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plants are running at 50-55 percent capacity as their coal stocks are reduced to meet one-two days need. Delhi purchases most of its power from NTPC but supply has been halved, Jain told reporters.

