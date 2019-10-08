Supply of Essential Goods to Not be Affected by Transporters Strike, Says MP Govt
Collectors of all district have been directed to control the prices of essential goods and ensure proper supply of diesel, petrol and cooking gas, state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said.
Photo for representation. (Image: AP)
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday the supply of essential goods will not be affected in the state in view of the ongoing strike by transporters.
Collectors of all district have been directed to control the prices of essential goods and ensure proper supply of diesel, petrol and cooking gas, state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said.
Transporters have been on an indefinite strike since last four days over their demand for rollback of the increased Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.
Appealing transporters to end their strike in view of the ongoing festive season, Tomar said, "The supply of essential commodities in the state will not be affected due to of transporters' strike."
Food and Civil Supplies department principal secretary Neelam Shami Rao said, "Under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, the petrol/diesel and gas agency dealers are bound to maintain adequate availability of essential commodities."
If the dealers do not maintain adequate stock of diesel, petrol, necessary legal steps would be taken against them, she said, adding that oil companies have been maintaining supplies of LPG and petroleum products.
"District collectors have been asked to provide adequate security to the petroleum companies, and to keep a watch on the prices of essential commodities," she added. On Monday, long queues of vehicles were seen at petrol pumps in Indore due to short supply of fuels following the transporters' strike.
Indore's collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav has ordered the oil companies to keep the depots open on Dussehra, which is a holiday, to maintain petrol and diesel supply, an official in the public relations department said on Tuesday.
He said fuel pumps received supply from 380 diesel tankers and 200 petrol tankers on Monday. The supply of petroleum products was not affected in the state capital Bhopal, another official said.
Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Owners' Association president Ajay Singh told PTI that fuel supply was being maintained in Bhopal and other parts of the state. "This is transporters' strike. We are not part of it. We don't want to trouble people. There is no affect of the strike on the petrol pumps in Bhopal and other parts of the state," Singh claimed.
Madhya Pradesh Truck and Transporters Sangharsh Samiti president C L Mukati on Monday said the strike will continue until the authorities accept their demands.
He claimed that 15 lakh small and big commercial vehicles, including 1.5 lakh fuel tankers, joined the strike so far.
The government last month said it raised VAT on petrol and diesel in a bid to generate additional funds in view of the huge damage caused by heavy rains in the state. The VAT on diesel and petrol is now 23 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Share New Stunning Pics From Second Wedding
- Robert Downey Jr Appreciates Martin Scorsese's Opinion on Marvel Films Not Cinema
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else
- Yuvraj Singh-Kevin Pietersen's Twitter Banter on Manchester United Will Leave You in Splits