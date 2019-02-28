Mamata Demands Details of IAF Strike, Says Will Support War For National Security, Not For 'Political Benefits’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded the exact details of the pre-emptive strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps by the Indian Air Force (IAF).Addressing the media at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, she said, “We want to know what really happened. National TV channels were showing that 300 to 350 people were killed, but international media is reporting that no such thing happened, that the bomb missed its target and no one died! So what is the truth? Where did they drop the bomb? Was it dropped at the right target?” she asked."We stand by the Indian soldiers and armed forces but don’t want a war for a political interest. Politics ahead of elections with the blood of jawans is not acceptable. We want that our forces be allowed to reveal the facts about what really happened there (Balakot). If it is (war) for national security, we are with the nation but if it’s for politics, and for winning elections, we condemn it,” she said, adding, “Armed forces are our pride; they fight for us at the border while some indulge in politics for electoral gains.”Talking about the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF convoy on February 14, the Trinamool Congress chief said, “The central government did have an advisory/alert on the possible terror attack. Then why did they not take any precautions? Why were so many jawans pushed to death?'She also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of keeping the Opposition in the dark about the developments over India’s engagements with Pakistan and said, “The PM did not even bother to call an all-party meeting before and after air strikes over the Pulwama terror attacks. We want to know the facts.”On February 26, IAF fighter planes crossed the LoC and destroyed the terrorist camps in Balakot sector. The operation, which dropped nearly 1000 kg of laser-guided bombs, lasted for about 20 minutes. The last time IAF crossed the LoC and used Mirage jets was during the 1971 war.