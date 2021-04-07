Supporting Protesting Farmers, Teacher Commits Suicide In Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana), Apr 6: A teacher allegedly committed suicide here by consuming poison on Tuesday in support of the farmers protesting against the farm laws, police said. Shortly before his death, Mukesh uploaded a video on social media, expressing his solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s farm laws.

Rohtak Deputy Superintendent of Police Gorakhpal said as soon as police received information that a middle-aged man had uploaded some video on a social networking site stating that he wanted to take the extreme step, they immediately swung into action. “However, when we reached the site, he had consumed poison. We rushed him to the PGIMS, but he had already died,” the DSP said.

The body has been handed over to the deceased’s relatives, he said. In the video, Mukesh stated that he stood with the farmers and was saddened as their demand had not been met.

Mukesh also thanked all those, including some opposition parties’ politicians from Haryana, for standing behind the farmers against the farm laws. Mukesh’s was upset as farmers had been sitting on protest for many months without any resolution to their demands. He had also visited the farmers protest site near the Delhi borders on a few occasions, according to his brother. PTI SUN HMB 04070043 NNNN.

