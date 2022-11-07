CHANGE LANGUAGE
Supreme Court Acquits 3 Men on Death Row in 2012 Case of Teen's Rape & Murder
1-MIN READ

Supreme Court Acquits 3 Men on Death Row in 2012 Case of Teen's Rape & Murder

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 13:54 IST

Delhi, India

A Delhi court in Feb 2014 convicted three men for raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in 2012 and awarded them the death penalty. (Image: ANI/File)

A Delhi court in February 2014 convicted three men for raping and killing the 19-year-old woman in 2012 and awarded them the death penalty

The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted three convicts who were awarded the death penalty by a Delhi court after being held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in a village in Haryana after kidnapping her from Delhi in 2012.

The victim’s mutilated body was found in a field, with multiple injuries due to assault with objects ranging from car tools to earthen pots.

A Delhi court in February 2014 convicted three men for raping and killing the 19-year-old woman in 2012 and awarded them the death penalty.

first published:November 07, 2022, 13:54 IST
last updated:November 07, 2022, 13:54 IST