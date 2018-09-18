English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing on Rafale Fighter Jet Deal
Petitioner told the bench that he wants to file some additional documents in the case and therefore the matter should be adjourned.
Rafale fighter jet. (File Photo)
New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday adjourned hearing on a PIL seeking a stay on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France.
A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph adjourned the matter till October 10.
Petitioner advocate M L Sharma told the bench that he wants to file some additional documents in the case and therefore the matter should be adjourned.
"You yourself circulated a letter seeking adjournment on the ground of ill health. Now you are saying that you want to file additional documents. We are simply adjourning the matter to October 10," the bench said.
In his petition, Sharma has alleged discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France and sought a stay on it
