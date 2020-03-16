Supreme Court Against Coronavirus: Lawyers, Litigants, Scribes Undergo Thermal Screening
Long queues were seen at the entry gate with health officials thermal screening the lawyers, litigants and journalists.
Image for Representation (Reuters)
New Delhi: Lawyers, litigants and media personnels were thermal-screened in the Supreme Court on Monday amid coronavirus scare.
The top court, which has taken several precautionary measures in wake of the pandemic has allowed only restricted entry of lawyers, litigants and journalists in the courtroom.
Long queues were seen at the entry gate with health officials thermal screening the lawyers, litigants and journalists.
There was also confusion among the officials as to who should be allowed inside the premises and the courtroom due to restricted entry. Only lawyers and litigants whose matters were listed for the day were allowed to enter the courtrooms.
Only six of the total 15 benches of the apex court will be sitting and only 12 matters each will be taken up today.
To avoid overcrowding in courtrooms, judges will first take up six matters and then take a half an hour break and then take next six items listed for the day.
The top court had earlier notified that only urgent matters will be taken up to avoid overcrowding. Usually 15 benches of the Supreme Court sit on Monday and Friday and miscellaneous matters are taken up on these days.
