Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Satisfy Us it is Not Political': SC Asks CBI for Evidence Against Ex-Kolkata Top Cop in Saradha Scam

It also sought direct evidence from the CBI on Kumar's involvement, especially the data on laptop, mobile phones, or diaries which allegedly contained information on payments made to influential people in ensuring destruction of evidence.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Satisfy Us it is Not Political': SC Asks CBI for Evidence Against Ex-Kolkata Top Cop in Saradha Scam
Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Central Board of Investigation (CBI) to produce evidence to its satisfaction to revoke an earlier order barring custodial interrogation of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha scam.

The court said the Central Bureau of Investigation has to prove before the court that Kumar has a role to play in either suppression or disappearance of the evidence in the case.

"Show us how ex-Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has suppressed information. Satisfy us it is not political but only in the interest of the probe," the apex court told the CBI.

It also sought direct evidence from the CBI on Kumar's involvement, especially the data on laptop, mobile phones, or diaries which allegedly contained information on payments made to influential people in ensuring destruction of evidence.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi saying affidavit was not enough, said: "Give us, show us from records that this person is involved.. On what basis? You can give us evidence tomorrow.

"We want you to satisfy us that he had a role to play in disappearance and suppression of evidence."

The court directed the CBI to submit an affidavit with all the details in the court by Wednesday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram