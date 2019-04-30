'Satisfy Us it is Not Political': SC Asks CBI for Evidence Against Ex-Kolkata Top Cop in Saradha Scam

The Supreme Court has asked the Central Board of Investigation (CBI) to produce evidence to its satisfaction to revoke an earlier order barring custodial interrogation of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha scam.The court said the Central Bureau of Investigation has to prove before the court that Kumar has a role to play in either suppression or disappearance of the evidence in the case."Show us how ex-Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has suppressed information. Satisfy us it is not political but only in the interest of the probe," the apex court told the CBI.It also sought direct evidence from the CBI on Kumar's involvement, especially the data on laptop, mobile phones, or diaries which allegedly contained information on payments made to influential people in ensuring destruction of evidence.Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi saying affidavit was not enough, said: "Give us, show us from records that this person is involved.. On what basis? You can give us evidence tomorrow."We want you to satisfy us that he had a role to play in disappearance and suppression of evidence."The court directed the CBI to submit an affidavit with all the details in the court by Wednesday.