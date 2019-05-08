English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SC Asks EC to Look Into Sacked BSF Jawan’s Grievances Over Cancellation of Nomination From Varanasi
The sacked BSF jawan had moved the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the Election Commission's decision to cancel his candidature from the Varanasi from where PM Narendra Modi is contesting.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to examine grievances raised by sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose nomination against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varansai, was cancelled.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the counsel for EC to seek instructions and apprise it by tomorrow.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Yadav, referred to an earlier verdict to the court and said election petitions can be filed during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.
Yadav, who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to troops, was fielded by the Samajwadi Party as its candidate from the Varanasi seat.
Yadav, in his plea, termed the decision of the poll panel discriminatory and unreasonable and said it should be set aside.
The SP had initially fielded Shalini Yadav as its candidate to contest against Modi and later nominated the sacked BSF jawan.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results