'No Attempt Despite Our Efforts Since 1982': Supreme Court Bats for Framing Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday underscored that despite expectations by the Constitution-framers and nudges by the top court, Uniform Civil Code has remained elusive for the citizens of India.

A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta rued that although a positive test on the uniform civil code was included in Article 44 of the Constitution, no efforts seems to have been made to make it a reality.

"It is interesting to note that whereas the founders of the Constitution in Article 44 in Part IV dealing with the Directive Principles of State Policy had hoped and expected that the State shall endeavor to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territories of India, till date no action has been taken in this regard," the bench highlighted.

It further noted that even after Hindu laws were codified in the year 1956, "there has been no attempt to frame a Uniform Civil Code applicable to all citizens of the country despite exhortations of this Court in the case of Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano and Sarla Mudgal & Ors vs Union of India & Ors"

While the famous Shah Bano case on maintenance rights of Muslim women was decided by the top court in 1982, Sarla Mudgal was ruled in 1995 and it talked about uniformity in laws for all the citizens.

The bench was deciding a legal issue as to whether succession to a property of a Goan living outside Goa will be subject to Portugese laws or Succession Act. Goa was a Portuguese colony earlier and hence Portuguese laws used to apply there.

The bench, in its judgment, cited Goa as a "shining example" where uniform civil code was in vogue irrespective of religions of the Goan.

It narrated how concept of joint matrimonial property ensured equal division in cases of divorce.

"Muslim men whose marriages are registered in Goa cannot practice polygamy. Further, even for followers of Islam there is no provision for verbal divorce," it further noted.

The bench, deciding the point of law, ruled that not the Succession Act but it is the Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 that shall govern the rights of succession and inheritance even in respect of properties of a Goan domicile situated outside Goa, anywhere in India.

The bench relied upon a previous judgment by the Supreme Court which had held that Succession Act won't impact the succession and inheritance rights if there is a special aw dealing with the rights of a specific class of people - - Goan domiciles in the present case.

