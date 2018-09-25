Supreme Court Constitutes Committee to Look Into Jail Reforms

The Supreme Court Tuesday constituted a three-member committee headed by its former judge Justice Amitava Roy to look into the aspect of jail reforms across the country and suggest measures to deal with them.A bench headed by Justice MB Lokur said the panel will look into the issues, including over-crowding in prisons.The Supreme Court on August 27 had reserved its order on the issue of constituting a committee to deal with issues pertaining to jails and suggest reforms for prisons across the country.The committee will also look into the various issues concerning women prisoners.The bench was hearing a matter relating to inhuman condition in 1,382 prisons across India.It had earlier said that a committee should be set up to look into the issue on a day-to-day basis and suggest measures to tackle the problems since it includes the issue of human rights of prisoners in jails.