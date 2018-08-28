SC Declines Plea of Man Seeking Protection Who Claimed Kerala Floods Affected Only Rich

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the petition of a man seeking police protection who claimed that Kerala floods affected only the rich. The apex court asked the man to go to appropriate police stations in case of any threat.Suresh Kochattil claimed there were threats to his life following his message across social media platforms.The man at the centre of the controversy had asked for protection from Kerala, Andhra and Telangana police.Suresh Kochattil, an RSS man, is heard in a an audio clip saying most of the families who were affected by the floods were middle class, upper middle class or superbly rich and they do not require money or essential items. He went on to say those affected by floods require only skilled labourers like electricians and carpenters and asked people to arrange for these instead of sending them cash.Kochattil had also asked people to donate to organisations like Seva Bharathi.