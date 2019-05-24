Take the pledge to vote

SC Declines to Hear Ex-Kolkata Top Cop's Plea Against Arrest in Saradha Chit Fund Case

Rejecting the plea, an apex court bench observed that Kumar's plea was not maintainable in court and it would not waste time on it.

IANS

Updated:May 24, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
SC Declines to Hear Ex-Kolkata Top Cop's Plea Against Arrest in Saradha Chit Fund Case
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's plea seeking extension of the protection granted to him from arrest in the Saradha chit fund scam case. His protection from arrest ends today.

Rejecting the plea, an apex court bench observed that Kumar's plea was not maintainable in court and it would not waste time on it.

The court asked Kumar's counsel to move a competent court in West Bengal, as the other courts in the state were functional and judges were conducting hearings in cases.

Kumar's counsel argued that the lawyers' strike in Kolkata was still on and the courts there were still not functional, and in such a scenario, he could only move the top court.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra observed that Kumar's plea would only be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

"An administrative decision has been made on this matter... Kumar's petition should not be filed in this court," said Justice Mishra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
