Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing on Plea Against States for Failing to Curb Lynching
Refusing urgent hearing, the bench observed that 50 per cent statements made at bar by lawyers seeking urgent listing of cases are found to be incorrect.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined urgent hearing on a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against some states for their alleged failure in curbing lynching incidents.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said there was no urgency to hear the contempt plea.
The bench did not allow the submission of a lawyer that the apex court judgements, laying down guidelines to deal with lynching and cow vigilantism incidents in the country, have not been followed by various state governments and such incidents are rising.
Refusing urgent hearing, the bench observed that 50 per cent statements made at bar by lawyers seeking urgent listing of cases are found to be incorrect.
On July 17 last year, a bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra had said that "horrendous acts of mobocracy" cannot be allowed to overrun the law of the land and issued a slew of guidelines to deal with lynching and cow vigilantism. It had then also asked the Centre to consider enacting a new law to sternly deal with such incidents.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Have Just Given FaceApp a Perpetual And Royalty Free License to do What They Want With Your Selfies
- Netflix Set to Roll Out a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India; Could be Priced Around Rs 300
- Instagram is Now Hiding Likes on Photos in More Countries; No Point Buying Likes And Views Anymore
- 'SpaceX has Area 59': Elon Musk Joins In on the 'Area 51 Raid' To 'Free Aliens'
- ICJ Rules in favour of India: A Timeline of Kulbhushan Jadhav Case