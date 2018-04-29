GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Supreme Court Denies Urgent Hearing to Plea Seeking Ouster of Four Senior Judges

At a press conference held at Justice Chelameswar's residence on January 12, the four senior most judges, justices Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, had raised a litany of problems, allegedly inflicting the apex court and including the process of allocating cases to various benches.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2018, 7:40 PM IST
File photo of Supreme Court.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to accord an urgent hearing to a plea for direction to the government to request the President to start the process for removing four senior most apex court judges who had held a press conference on January 12.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra refused to pass any direction when the petitioner in-person Ashok Pande mentioned about his petition and sought its urgent listing.

"We will see it later. Not now," the bench said.

At a press conference held at Justice Chelameswar's residence on January 12, the four senior most judges, justices Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, had raised a litany of problems, allegedly inflicting the apex court and including the process of allocating cases to various benches.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
