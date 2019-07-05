Supreme Court Directs Centre, UIDAI to Respond to PIL Challenging Validity of 2019 Aadhaar Ordinance

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Supreme Court Directs Centre, UIDAI to Respond to PIL Challenging Validity of 2019 Aadhaar Ordinance

The petitioners — retired Army officer SG Vombatkere and human rights activist Bezwada Wilson — have alleged in their plea that the ordinance and the regulations violate the fundamental rights of the citizens guaranteed under the Constitution.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Supreme Court Directs Centre, UIDAI to Respond to PIL Challenging Validity of 2019 Aadhaar Ordinance
File photo of the Supreme Court of India.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to respond to a petition that has challenged the validity of the 2019 Aadhaar Ordinance.

A bench of Justices SA Bobde and BR Gavai issued notices to them on a public interest litigation challenging the validity of Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, and the Aadhaar (Pricing of Aadhaar Authentication Services) Regulations, 2019.

The ordinance was published in the Gazette of India in March.

The petitioners — retired Army officer SG Vombatkere and human rights activist Bezwada Wilson — have alleged in their plea that the ordinance and the regulations violate the fundamental rights of the citizens guaranteed under the Constitution.

"The impugned ordinance creates a backdoor to permit private parties to access the Aadhaar ecosystem, thus enabling state and private surveillance of citizens and the impugned regulations permit the commercial exploitation of personal and sensitive information which has been collected and stored for state purposes only," claimed the PIL, filed through advocate Vipin Nair.

It has sought a direction to declare that private entities, which have access to Aadhaar database, are under a public duty to ensure that Aadhaar numbers and available data are not stored by them.

The petition claimed that the 2019 regulations are violative of the fundamental rights of privacy and property and should be declared unconstitutional.

The plea claimed that the ordinance and the regulations are "manifestly unconstitutional as they seek to re-legislate the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, which enabled commercial exploitation of personal information collected for the purpose of state (by permitting private parties to access the Aadhaar database), which were specifically declared unconstitutional in the Aadhaar case".

"The purported utilisation of the same for e-KYC and verification of identity for the use of services is manifestly arbitrary and compromises national security and the integrity of the financial system of the country," it claimed.

It alleged that through the 2019 regulations, the UIDAI expressly seeks to commercialise and gain financially through the large-scale collection of citizens’ private data and the use of Aadhaar database by private entities.

It said that permitting the commercialisation of citizens’ data is a violation of their dignity under the Constitution.

On September 26 last year, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but had struck down some of its provisions, including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram