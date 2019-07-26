Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Seeking Directions for Safety, Security of Doctors in Govt Hospitals

The plea was filed last month by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava in the wake of protests by doctors in West Bengal against assault on their colleagues, allegedly by the relatives of a patient, who died on June 10 at a Kolkata hospital.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 10:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Seeking Directions for Safety, Security of Doctors in Govt Hospitals
A file photo of the Supreme Court. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition seeking direction for safety and security of doctors in government hospitals across the country.

"Having heard counsel for the petitioner and on perusing the relevant material, we are not inclined to entertain the present writ petition and the same is accordingly dismissed. Pending interlocutory applications, if any, shall stand disposed of," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta said.

The plea was filed last month by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava in the wake of protests by doctors in West Bengal against assault on their colleagues, allegedly by the relatives of a patient, who died on June 10 at a Kolkata hospital.

The apex court said the petitioner has made some interesting averments in the plea that as per the study conducted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), more than 75% of doctors across the country have faced some form of violence and 50% violent incidents took place in the Intensive Care Unit of hospitals but "we are not inclined to entertain it".

The petition had also sought directions to Union ministries of home affairs and health and West Bengal to depute government-appointed security personnel at all state-run hospitals to ensure safety and security of doctors.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram