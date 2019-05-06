Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Challenging Restriction of Civilian Traffic on J&K National Highway

Counsel for the Jammu and Kashmir government told the bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta that the order restricting traffic on the national highway was taken due to the ongoing election and will remain in force till May 31.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Challenging Restriction of Civilian Traffic on J&K National Highway
File photo. Stranded vehicles wait for the national highway to open on the outskirts of Jammu. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Jammu and Kashmir government's order restricting civilian traffic for a day in a week on a stretch of the national highway from Udhampur to Baramulla for the movement of security forces.

Counsel for the Jammu and Kashmir government told the bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta that the order restricting traffic on the national highway was taken due to the ongoing election and will remain in force till May 31.

The bench, after hearing the submissions, said, "We are not inclined to keep this petition pending."
