Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Requesting Guidelines For Kejriwal’s Protests

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking to stop Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from going on hunger strikes.The plea had urged the apex court to draw guidelines for the chief minister to follow while staging dharnas and protests. It also pleaded to declare the sit-in of Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues outside the Lieutenant Governor's office as 'unconstitutional'."The Delhi chief minister goes on hunger strike. You (petitioner) want the Supreme Court to stop it. Dismissed," the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was quoted as saying by the ANI.In his plea, the petitioner had said that there is no statutory or legal provision empowering the chief minister to go on the strike. “It is a complete violation of ministerial responsibility,” petitioner Hari Nath Ram had said.The plea further said that a constitutional crisis was created due to "the unconstitutional and illegal" protest by the chief minister. In June last year, Kejriwal, along with Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain had camped inside Raj Nivas for nine days. They protested to press for their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their strike and action against those who have struck work.The Delhi chief minister and his party have been known for staging protests, even after coming to power in 2015.