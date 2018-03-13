No Need to Link Aadhaar With Mobile Phone, Bank Account Till SC Delivers Verdict on Validity

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes run by the government till a Constitution Bench rules on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Aadhaar Act.March 31 was the previous deadline for Aadhaar linkage, but the Centre had recently hinted that it may be extended.A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan is hearing a clutch of pleas seeking a stay on government's decision of mandatory linking of Aadhaar with welfare schemes, as well as essential services like banking and phone.The government says it has insisted on quoting Aadhaar for bank deposits, obtaining mobile phone and several other utilities to weed out benami deals and black money.The depositor was required to submit Aadhaar number at the time of opening of account/purchasing certificates, it said.Further, that every depositor who had not given his Aadhaar number at the time of application for such deposit was to submit his Aadhaar number on or before March 31, 2017.In October, the government made 12-digit Aadhaar mandatory for all small savings schemes like post office deposits, PPF, the National Savings Certificate scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra.