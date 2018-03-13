English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Need to Link Aadhaar With Mobile Phone, Bank Account Till SC Delivers Verdict on Validity
March 31 was the previous deadline for Aadhaar linkage to avail various services and welfare schemes run by the government.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes run by the government till a Constitution Bench rules on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Aadhaar Act.
March 31 was the previous deadline for Aadhaar linkage, but the Centre had recently hinted that it may be extended.
A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan is hearing a clutch of pleas seeking a stay on government's decision of mandatory linking of Aadhaar with welfare schemes, as well as essential services like banking and phone.
The government says it has insisted on quoting Aadhaar for bank deposits, obtaining mobile phone and several other utilities to weed out benami deals and black money.
The depositor was required to submit Aadhaar number at the time of opening of account/purchasing certificates, it said.
Further, that every depositor who had not given his Aadhaar number at the time of application for such deposit was to submit his Aadhaar number on or before March 31, 2017.
In October, the government made 12-digit Aadhaar mandatory for all small savings schemes like post office deposits, PPF, the National Savings Certificate scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra.
Also Watch
March 31 was the previous deadline for Aadhaar linkage, but the Centre had recently hinted that it may be extended.
A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan is hearing a clutch of pleas seeking a stay on government's decision of mandatory linking of Aadhaar with welfare schemes, as well as essential services like banking and phone.
The government says it has insisted on quoting Aadhaar for bank deposits, obtaining mobile phone and several other utilities to weed out benami deals and black money.
The depositor was required to submit Aadhaar number at the time of opening of account/purchasing certificates, it said.
Further, that every depositor who had not given his Aadhaar number at the time of application for such deposit was to submit his Aadhaar number on or before March 31, 2017.
In October, the government made 12-digit Aadhaar mandatory for all small savings schemes like post office deposits, PPF, the National Savings Certificate scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra.
Also Watch
-
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma Tags Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar 'Smart'
- Out of Control Chinese Space Station 'Tiangong-1' to Crash to Earth Within Weeks
- Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan Get Ready for the Adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's The Zoya Factor
- Hansal Mehta's The Accidental Prime Minister To Begin Shooting On March 31
- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are Twinning in Navy Blue Pumps at Commonwealth Service