Supreme Court Extends Deadline to Publish Final Assam NRC List by a Month to August 31

The step comes days after the Centre and the Assam government sought more time alleging wrongful inclusions and exclusions.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Supreme Court Extends Deadline to Publish Final Assam NRC List by a Month to August 31
People wait to check their names on the draft NRC list at a centre in Nagaon district, Assam. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for publication of the final National Register of Citizens in Assam by a month to August 31, days after the Centre and the state government sought more time alleging wrongful inclusions and exclusions.

Both the governments had moved the apex court on July 17 seeking a direction for 20% sample re-verification of names included in the final NRC draft in the districts of Assam bordering Bangladesh and 10% sample re-verification of names included in the final draft in the remaining districts.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman, which perused the reports filed by Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela.

The Centre and the Assam government's stand were advanced by Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, respectively.

The top court had earlier termed the issue as a "human problem with great magnitude" and asked Hajela to submit a report in a sealed cover on the ramification of allowing the claimants to file new sets of legacy documents.

The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31, 2017, and January 1, 2018, in accordance with the top court's direction. Names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were then incorporated.

Assam, which has witnessed an influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state with an NRC that was first prepared in 1951.

