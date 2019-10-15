Take the pledge to vote

SC Extends Gautam Navlakha's Interim Protection from Arrest by 4 Weeks in Bhima Koregaon Case

Navlakha was among five activists and writers who were booked by the Pune Police for allegedly inciting violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district in 2017.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
File photo of activist Gautam Navlakha.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended activist Gautam Navlakha’s interim protection from arrest by four more weeks in Bhima Koregaon case.

However, a bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta asked Navlakha to approach the concerned court to seek pre-arrest bail in the case.

When the counsel, appearing for Maharashtra government, objected to the grant of further interim protection to Navlakha, the bench questioned the state as to why they had not interrogated him for over a year.

Navlakha was among five activists and writers who were booked by the Pune Police for allegedly inciting violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district December 31, 2017. The FIR was lodged against them — Navlakha, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj— on January 1, 2018.

