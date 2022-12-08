Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail Granted to Ex-CMD of Amrapali Group by 12 Weeks on Medical Grounds

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended by 12 weeks the interim bail granted to former CMD of Amrapali Group of Companies Anil Kumar Sharma on medical grounds.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi granted the extension after advocate Manoj Singh, appearing for Sharma, said his client has to undergo surgery for cataract and glaucoma.

“He was operated on in the left eye on November 25 and now he is to be operated on in the right eye on a tentative date of December 19 subject to his parameters being normal," Singh said.

After this, Sharma is also scheduled to undergo spine surgery, he added.

The top court said it will take up the application of court receiver Attorney General R Venkataramani on the floor area ration (FAR) issue on a priority basis as it concerns generation of funds for the stalled project of Amrapali.

FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built. It varies between cities and municipal areas.

The bench asked homebuyers’ counsel ML Lahoty to prepare a note of all the applications filed by them as it would like to dispose them of by a common order.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on January 19, 2023.

The top court had extended the interim bail granted to Sharma on medical grounds earlier on October 22.

It had allowed him to visit a hospital in Chennai for surgery and said he would have to file a report about his medical condition five days after the procedure.

Sharma has been in jail since his arrest in 2018 for various offences including cheating, criminal breach of trust and money laundering. He is accused of siphoning homebuyers’ money.

In its verdict dated July 23, 2019, the apex court had cracked down on errant builders for breaching the trust of homebuyers and ordered the cancellation of registration of the Amrapali Group under real estate law RERA and ousted it from prime properties in the National Capital Region (NCR) by nixing the land leases.

It had directed a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged money laundering by realtors, providing relief to over 42,000 homebuyers of the Amrapali Group.

Besides the ED, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office have been investigating various cases lodged against the former officials of the real estate group.

