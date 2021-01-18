SC Wants Delhi Police to Decide On Farmers' Tractor Rally: What Happened in Court Today

The Supreme Court on Monday, while hearing an injunction application filed by the Delhi police to top a proposed tractor rally by protesting farmers on the Republic Day in Delhi, adjourned the matter for day after and said it was for the Delhi police to decide on the law and order situation.

The apex court had earlier stayed the implementation of the farm laws on January 12 and had formed a committee to look over the matter. Meanwhile, the government is going to hold the 10th rounds of talks with the farmers unions on Tuesday.

Here's a look at what the court said on Monday:

— The bench aid on Monday the the question of entry of farmers in Delhi on January 26 was a "a law and order situation that is to be determined by the police". The court said, "Delhi police can take a decision".

— When the attorney general pointed out that the entry of 5,000 people in Delhi could be illegal, the court said that they were at liberty to invoke powers under the law.

— The court said, "We have indicated to AG and SG that it's totally up to the police to decide who should enter and who should not," and asked, "Does the Union of Indian want police to be told that they have powers under the police act?"

— The court also said that the intervention of the court should not be misunderstood. "Law and order authorities should do their job. Court can't do that job."

— While Dushyant Dave had appeared on behalf of the farmers unions before the court, the SC said it will hear everyone on Wednesday.

— The court adjourned the matter till Wednesday, January 20, when it will again take up the petitions related to the farmers unions.