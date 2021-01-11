Supreme Court to Hear Pleas on Farmers Laws, Agitation Today: Key Points to Watch Out For

New Delhi: After multiple rounds of negotiation between the Centre and the agitating farmers bore no results, a Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, will hear key petitions around the farmers' agitation on Monday.

Petitions have been filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and other opposition leaders challenging the constitutionality of these laws. There are other PILs that seek removal of protesting farmers citing law and order situation and inconvenience to people living in Delhi-NCR region.

The question before the Supreme Court is not just that of the pure legality of the three contentious laws, a cursory look at the earlier observations by the apex court indicate that the top court is inclined to aid the process of resolving the stalemate.

About forty farmer associations have been impleaded as a party in the case. Another petition filed by lawyer ML Sharma has been admitted which interestingly challenges the 1954 amendment that put agriculture in the concurrent list.

During the earlier hearings, the Supreme Court made a suggestion to the Centre asking if the three farm laws should be suspended voluntarily by the Centre to build trust between the government and the agitating farmers. The attorney general and solicitor general are likely to clarify the stand before the Supreme Court.

The top court had also asked the Centre to clarify whether all precautions were being followed at the protests sites in the Delhi NCR region. A report shall be submitted to the bench on the adherence to the Covid protocols at the protest sites.

Ahead of the crucial hearing before a three judge bench of the Supreme Court, here are the key things to watch out for:

- Whether the Centre will agree to set up a committee for mediation and resolution of dispute.

- If the committee is set up, the composition would be crucial to watch out for — who will be the members, which farmers' unions will be on the table and so on. Most importantly, one must watch out for the legal enforceability of the possible outcome of the mediation.

- Will farmers' unions agree to be part of the panel and agree to suspend the agitation in the interim?

- The solicitor general had said during earlier hearings that the Centre won't be keen to suspend laws, will the stand be reiterated before the Supreme Court on Monday?

- Will the Supreme Court intervene to quieten the stir in case the farmers' resolve to intensify the agitation ahead of Republic Day?

- The State of Punjab and the Delhi Government are also party in the case. Both governments have opposed these laws in the Supreme Court.