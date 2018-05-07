Supreme Court Forms Constitution Bench to Hear Plea on Impeachment of CJI Dipak Misra

The Supreme Court has formed a Constitution Bench to hear the petition filed by two Congress MPs seeking initiation of impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Dipak Misra.The list of business for the Supreme Court showed that the petition would be heard tomorrow at 10.30 am on Tuesday by a five-judge bench comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and A K Goel.This sudden development comes after the matter was mentioned on Monday before Justice Jasti Chelameswar. The petitioners had not mentioned the matter before the CJI since the case is against him.Justice Chelameswar had said he would take a call on Tuesday on whether he should decide about listing of the petition but a bench to hear the case has been formed before he could make a decision.“You come back tomorrow. We will see," the judge had told senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who mentioned the matter before the most senior judge.While Justice Sikri, who will head the bench, is number six in the seniority list, others follow him in the sequence of seniority. It is significant that the matter has not been listed before the judges who are number two to five in the seniority.These judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Jospeh - had held the controversial January 12 press conference in which they had virtually revolted against the CJI by raising a litany of allegations against him.The petition, filed by Rajya Sabha MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Amee Harshadray Yajnik, has challenged Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s decision to reject the notice of impeachment filed by seven opposition parties last month.The petition told the court that Naidu's decision appears to be motivated by “political consideration” and should be set aside for being “arbitrary and illegal”.“The rejection seems to be motivated by political consideration beyond the constitutional scheme which is buttressed by the fact that one of the charges against the Chief Justice is that he has been partial in assigning political sensitive cases pertaining to the ruling party before particular benches of this Hon’ble Court in order to get a predetermined outcome,” claimed the petition.“None of the reasons given by the chairman in the impugned order carry any weight or are legally tenable. It deserves to be set aside for being wholly extraneous and ultra vires to the provisions of the Constitution of India and the Inquiry Act,” stated the petition filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes.It asked for a declaration that V-P, as chairman of the Rajya Sabha, cannot exercise discretion and that he must set up an inquiry panel under the Judges' Inquiry Act, to probe the allegations against Justice Misra.