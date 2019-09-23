Supreme Court Gets Four New Judges, Total Strength Rises to 34
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: Four new Supreme Court judges took oath of office on Monday, taking the total strength of judges in the apex court to 34.
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi administered oath of office and secrecy to justices Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy in a simple function in courtroom one.
The appointment of the four judges takes the number of judges in the apex court to the total sanctioned strength of 34.
Justices Murari and Bhat headed the Punjab and Haryana and Rajasthan high courts respectively. Justices Ramasubramanian and Roy headed the Himachal Pradesh and Kerala high courts respectively.
The Centre had on Wednesday cleared the names of the four high court chief justices, who were recommended by the apex court Collegium on August 30 for elevation as apex court judges.
