Supreme Court Gives Bail to Convict Serving Life Term in Godhra Train Carnage Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Farook, a life convict in the Godhra train burning case of 2002 in which 59 Hindu pilgrims returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stated that Farook had already served 17 years of his sentence and that his bail shall be granted.

Earlier this month, the Gujarat government represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had opposed the grant of bail to some convicts serving life sentences stating that they were not mere stone-pelters but their actions had prevented persons who were trapped inside the burning train from escaping.

The top court had then sought the individual roles of each convict to be stipulated, adding that they had already spent 17-18 years in jail.

Last month, the top court extended bail to Abdul Raheman Abdul Majid, a convicted co-conspirator who carried out the Godhra carnage in 2002 and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala had then said that the bail shall be extended on earlier ground vide an order dated May 13, 2022, of his wife being terminally ill and child being specially abled. The bail order was extended till March 31, 2023.

Farook’s appeal against the Gujarat High Court order of October 9, 2017, upholding his conviction had been challenged before the Supreme Court and is pending adjudication.

While sentencing Farook along with other accused persons who were stone-pelters, the Gujarat High Court took note of the fact that the obstruction was carried out so that the fire in which karsevaks were conspired to be killed continued.

The 2002 Godhra carnage conspiracy led to coach no. S­6 of Sabarmati Express being fully burnt and coach no. S­5 and S­7 being affected by flames and stone-pelting, killing 59 Hindu pilgrims.

Further, the High Court noted that railways property was intentionally caused damage of Rs17,62,475­ as well as to the baggage of the passengers.

