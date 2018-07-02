English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Supreme Court Gives Time Till July 30 as Assam NRC Final Draft Misses Deadline
A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and RF Nariman considered the report of state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela and extended the deadline.
Supreme Court of India. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended its June 30 deadline for publication of the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) by a month, after the Centre and the state coordinator agreed to publish it within the new time limit.
A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and RF Nariman considered the report of state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela and extended the deadline.
Hajela had last week said it would not be possible to release the final draft of the NRC as scheduled on June 30 due to the floods in state. The NRC is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in Assam.
The bench asked the state chief secretary and DGP of Assam to immediately provide adequate security to Hajela and his family members, including his children, in view of the work done by him. It asked them to file a compliance report immediately after taking a decision on the issue.
The apex court said it will consider all the interlocutory applications and other related matters on July 31.
The first draft NRC for Assam was published in December end as per the top court's direction. The first draft, which is a list of the state's citizens, was published on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 where names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.
Assam, which had faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951.
The top court had earlier said that the claims of those citizens, whose names do not figure in the draft NRC for Assam published by December 31 last year, would be scrutinised and included in the subsequent list, if found genuine.
Also Watch
A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and RF Nariman considered the report of state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela and extended the deadline.
Hajela had last week said it would not be possible to release the final draft of the NRC as scheduled on June 30 due to the floods in state. The NRC is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in Assam.
The bench asked the state chief secretary and DGP of Assam to immediately provide adequate security to Hajela and his family members, including his children, in view of the work done by him. It asked them to file a compliance report immediately after taking a decision on the issue.
The apex court said it will consider all the interlocutory applications and other related matters on July 31.
The first draft NRC for Assam was published in December end as per the top court's direction. The first draft, which is a list of the state's citizens, was published on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 where names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.
Assam, which had faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951.
The top court had earlier said that the claims of those citizens, whose names do not figure in the draft NRC for Assam published by December 31 last year, would be scrutinised and included in the subsequent list, if found genuine.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Avtar Singh Khalsa: Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Avtar Singh Khalsa: Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harley-Davidson Will Take a 'Big Hit' for Production Overseas: US President Donald Trump
- World UFO Day 2018: Exploring The 'Roswell Incident' And The Possibility of Alien Life
- Mumbai Police Inducts Mahindra TUV300 in Fleet, CM Devendra Fadvanis Flags-Off the Event
- Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic, Recalls 'Years of Love' As He Shares Frame with SRK and Kajol; See Pic
- Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting & Claire Taylor Inducted Into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame