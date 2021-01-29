Supreme Court Issues Notice to Assam NRC Coordinator For Unilaterally Deleting Names From NRC List

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Assam NRC State Coordinator, Hitesh Dev Sarma, on a plea seeking directions to re-verify the final NRC list, according to a report in Live Law.

The plea on behalf of Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind and filed by AOR Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi sought the intervention of the court against directions sent by the coordinator to all the Deputy Commissioners and District Registrars of Citizen Registration in Assam, directing them to delete ineligible person along with their descendants from the final draft of the NRC.

The plea asked the court to take action against the State Coordinator of Assam for deletion of any included names from the final NRC, without the prior consent of the top court.

Also read: 'CAA Will be Implemented Soon': Vijayvargiya Raises Poll Pitch in Bengal But Remains Mum on NRC

"Underlining on the urgency stressed by the Supreme Court in completing and finalizing the preparation of the NRC in the interest of safeguarding the constitutional rights of the people of Assam , the plea submits that the "unilateral action of the State Coordinator directing verification and revisiting of completed stages in the process set out under the Schedule to the 2003 Rules will lead to unending delays in the finalization of the NRC" the plea read.

The plea also stressed that the decision was taken by the coordinator without any consultation with any of the stakeholders nor with the Supreme court which amounts to contempt of the court.

"…the most crucial aspect of the present issue is that the newly appointed State Coordinator, against whose appointment the present petitioner has already preferred an application before this Hon'ble Court and the same is pending, has acted high-handedly and in complete contravention to the orders of this Hon'ble Court," it said.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde heard the submissions of Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of the Petitioners. Though filed as a contempt petition, the Bench proceeded to consider it as an interlocutory application.