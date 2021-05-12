Supreme Court Judge DY Chandrachud Tests Positive for Covid-19, Recovering Well

Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. A staff member of the judge had been infected by the virus earlier. According to a report in Bar and Bench, the senior judge is recovering well.

Justice Chandrachud, who heads the Supreme Court E-committee, has been instrumental in ensuring that courts across the country function virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, he is heading the apex court Bench which is hearing suo motu case concerning the pandemic. He had last heard the case on Monday via video conference on Monday when it was deferred to Thursday due to technical glitches. The case will not be heard on Thursday now.

In April, four judges of the Supreme Court had tested positive for coronavirus with one of the judges being admitted to hospital for a few days.

