Supreme Court Judges Advised to Sit Separately as Precautionary Measure, Says Chief Justice Bobde

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Wednesday said Supreme Court judges have been advised to sit separately while conducting the proceedings through video conferencing as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His remarks came during the hearing of matter related to Mumbai Coastal road project.

Besides the CJI, the bench also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told senior advocate Harish Salve that it would hear the matter some other day.

"We will hear (the matter) some other day as we are in difficulty today. We have been asked to sit separately. I hope everything is alright. Most of us are now sitting separately as a matter of precaution," the CJI said.

Bobde said as of now everything is fine and they are sitting separately as a precautionary measure.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who also appeared in the matter, told the bench that everything will be alright. To this, CJI said, "Hopefully."

Bobde on Wednesday presided over the bench from his chamber while the other two judges of the bench were seen sitting in the courtroom. Some of the judges including Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph who are part of a bench have been conducting the court proceedings from their respective chambers. On September 7, the Supreme Court was informed that Attorney General KK Venugopal is in self-quarantine, after one of his staff had tested COVID-19 positive.