Supreme Court Judges Write to CJI to Hold Full Court on Issues Plaguing Judiciary

Just two days after Congress, along with six other parties, moved impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra, two senior judges of the Supreme Court, Justices Ranjan Gogoi and MB Lokur, wrote to CJI urging him to hold a full court to discuss the institutional issues plaguing the higher judiciary.The impeachment notice against the CJI was shot down by Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu saying opposition MPs were "unsure" of their own case and that their notice was based on "suspicion and conjectures".The issue raised in the letter is understood to have come up on Monday morning at the tea meeting attended by all the judges, which had delayed the start of the day's court proceedings by about 15 minutes, reported PTI.Sources said that Justices Gogoi and Lokur signed the joint two-line letter on April 22 in which they spoke about holding of a "full court".The same issue was for the first time raised by Justice J Chelameswar on March 21, which was followed by a similar missive on April 9 by Justice Kurian Joseph, who had sought the setting up of a bench of seven senior most judges to deal with the issues plaguing the top court.The short letter by Justices Gogoi and Lokur urged the CJI to convene a full court on the judicial side to discuss institutional issues and the "future" of the top court, they said.As per convention, a full court meeting of the Supreme Court, involving all judges, is usually convened by the CJI when a matter of public importance relating to the judiciary comes up.The CJI is yet to respond the letter.Justice Gogoi is the next in line to take over the mantle of the CJI from Chief Justice Misra who retires on October 2.