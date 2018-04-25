GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Supreme Court Judges Write to CJI to Hold Full Court on Issues Plaguing Judiciary

As per convention, a full court meeting of the Supreme Court, involving all judges, is usually convened by the CJI when a matter of public importance relating to the judiciary comes up.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2018, 5:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Supreme Court Judges Write to CJI to Hold Full Court on Issues Plaguing Judiciary
A view of the Supreme Court building.
New Delhi: Just two days after Congress, along with six other parties, moved impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra, two senior judges of the Supreme Court, Justices Ranjan Gogoi and MB Lokur, wrote to CJI urging him to hold a full court to discuss the institutional issues plaguing the higher judiciary.

The impeachment notice against the CJI was shot down by Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu saying opposition MPs were "unsure" of their own case and that their notice was based on "suspicion and conjectures".

The issue raised in the letter is understood to have come up on Monday morning at the tea meeting attended by all the judges, which had delayed the start of the day's court proceedings by about 15 minutes, reported PTI.

Sources said that Justices Gogoi and Lokur signed the joint two-line letter on April 22 in which they spoke about holding of a "full court".

The same issue was for the first time raised by Justice J Chelameswar on March 21, which was followed by a similar missive on April 9 by Justice Kurian Joseph, who had sought the setting up of a bench of seven senior most judges to deal with the issues plaguing the top court.

The short letter by Justices Gogoi and Lokur urged the CJI to convene a full court on the judicial side to discuss institutional issues and the "future" of the top court, they said.

As per convention, a full court meeting of the Supreme Court, involving all judges, is usually convened by the CJI when a matter of public importance relating to the judiciary comes up.

The CJI is yet to respond the letter.

Justice Gogoi is the next in line to take over the mantle of the CJI from Chief Justice Misra who retires on October 2.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You