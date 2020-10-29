Supreme Court Leaves NC Absentee Ballot Deadline At November 12
Washington (AP) The Supreme Court will allow absentee ballots in North Carolina to be received and counted up to 9 days after Election Day, in a win for Democrats. The justices on Wednesday refused to disturb a decision by the State Board of Elections to lengthen the period from three to nine days, pushing back the deadline to November 12. The board's decision was part of a legal settlement with a union-affiliated group..
- Last Updated: October 29, 2020, 6:03 IST
Under the Supreme Court’s order, mailed ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by 5 pm on November 12 in order to be counted. Three conservative justices, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, dissented.
New Justice Amy Coney Barrett took no part in the case.(AP) .
