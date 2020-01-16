Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Supreme Court Lifts Suspension on Construction of Goa International Airport

Construction of the upcoming international airport was suspended previously by the court, after a petition filed by Goa-based environmentalists had questioned the felling of several thousand trees to give way to the airport.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2020, 3:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Supreme Court Lifts Suspension on Construction of Goa International Airport
Blueprint of the upcoming Goa International Airport Mopa.

Panaji: The Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the suspension of the environment clearance to the upcoming Mopa international airport in North Goa, allowing resumption of construction of the aviation facility.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Goa-based environmentalists who had questioned the felling of several thousand trees to give way to the airport, at North Goa's Mopa plateau located around 25 km from Panaji.

A year ago, the apex court had directed the airport's promoters, a joint venture between GMR and the Goa government, to maintain status quo vis-a-vis the construction of the airport due to environment concerns listed in the petition.

"The Supreme Court has lifted the suspension on the Environmental Clearance. There have been no additional conditions but National Environmental Engineering Research Institute has been appointed to ensure that the conditions put in place by the National Green Tribunal, the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests and other additional conditions are adhered too," Goa government's Director of Civil Aviation department Suresh Shanbogue told reporters here after the apex court's order earlier on Thursday.

"Work will recommence immediately. It may take some time to get the speed because we have to move our machinery there once again. When the work was stopped last time there were around 2,000 people on the site. But within three weeks or so the work will pick up speed," the official also said.

In its first phase the airport is expected to cater to 4.5 million passengers and at the end of fourth phase its handling capacity is expected to be 13 million.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram