Supreme Court Likely to Hear Centre's Review Plea on SC/ST Act Verdict Today

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the Centre's plea seeking review of the judgment on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act) on Thursday.The Centre had moved the apex court on April 2 seeking review of its judgment by which safeguards were put on the provisions for immediate arrest under the SC/ST Act.The government, in its review petition, told the Supreme Court that its March 20 verdict will violate Article 21 of the Constitution for the SC/ST communities and sought restoration of the provisions of the Act.The apex court had on March 20 said that on "several occasions", innocent citizens were being termed as accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties, which was never the intention of the legislature while enacting the SC/ST Act.Attorney General KK Venugopal had on April 27 mentioned the matter for early hearing before a bench comprising Justices AK Goel and Deepak Gupta and said he had already filed his written submission in the matter."The last line of your last order says that list the matter after written submission is filed. I have filed my written submission. Four states have also filed review petitions. Please give us a date," Venugopal told the bench.Justice Goel posted it for arguments on May 3.