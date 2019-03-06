Supreme Court LIVE: UP Govt Objects to Mediation in Ayodhya Dispute, Constitution Bench Reserves Order

SC to Shortly Begin Review of Petitions on Rafale Deal | The Supreme Court will now shortly begin reviewing petitions that seek a review of the Rafale Verdict of December 14,2018 in which the top court gave a clean chit to the modi government on acquiring 36 Rafale jet fighters in a ready-to-fly condition from French company Dassault Aviation. The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph had on February 26 decided to hold an open court hearing of the pleas seeking the recall of its judgment on the Rafale jets on several grounds, including information that has come into public domain after its pronouncement.
Event Highlights
- SC to Take up Rafale Shortly
- UP Govt Opposes Mediation
- SC Reserves Order on Mediation
- Rajeev Dhavan Cites Sabarimala
- SC Begins Hearing on Ayodhya Dispute
- Justice Sikri Retires Today
- Possibility of Mediation
- Ayodhya Dispute Hearing Today
- 'Nation Felt Absence of Rafale in Air Strike Against Pak'
- An Open Court Hearing
- SC to Hear Pleas on Rafale Verdict
The court will later also hear petitions seeking a review of its judgment giving a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government on the Rafale fighter jets deal. The top court had, on December 14, 2018, dismissed four petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the purchase of the jet fighters, saying the decision-making process was not in doubt and that it cannot go into the question of pricing and the choice of offset Indian partner by Dassault. The plea for recall of the judgment was filed by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, journalist-turned-politician Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan among others.
Ram Lala Virajman, one of the key litigants in the case claims that mediation will not serve any purpose because the issue is non-negotiable. "The issue of temple construction is non-negotiable. It is an issue of faith for the Hindus. We are even willing to crowd fund for construction of a mosque somewhere else. Mediation won't serve any purpose," argues CS Vaidyanathan.
'Why is Court Worried about Angst?': Rajeev Dhavan | Advocate Rajeev Dhavan,who is appearing for the group of Muslim petitioners in the case,says, "Muslim petitioners are agreeable to mediation and any compromise or settlement will bind parties." He then asks the bench to frame terms for mediation. When Justice Chandrachud expressed concerns about impact of mediation on millions of people, Dhavan was quick to cite the case of Sabarimala temple in Kerala and says, "religious sentiments were involved in that case too but SC still passed order." He then points out that there will always be some amount of angst in the people whenever a case like this is decided. "Why is the court worried about the angst?" he adds.
As the proceedings on the Ayodhya dispute continue, it is observed that Justices Chandrachud and Bobde are clearly not on the same page over mediation. Justice Chandrachud says adjudication is a legally binding process but how do we bind people through mediation. To this, Justice Bobde replies, how can you bind parties in a representative suit even by legal adjudication. "If one (adjudication) is good in a representative suit like this, so will be the other (mediation)," adds the judge.
How can mediation be ordered even without consent of all the parties, argues the Muslim side, to which Justice Chandrachud replies, "It is a dispute involving two communities. How do we bind millions of people by way of mediation. It won't be that simple." He adds that the confidentiality of the process will be very important. ."Desirability of resolution through peaceful talks is an ideal situation. But how do we go about it is the real question," says Justice Chandrachud
Continuing the proceedings, Justice SA Bobde says, "We have no control over what happened in the past, who invaded, who was the king, temple or mosque. We know about the present dispute. We are concerned only about resolving the dispute. Don't think you have more faith than us." He adds the bench understands the gravity of the Ayodhya land dispute and its impact on body polity while deciding to refer it for mediation
As the Supreme Court hearing on politically sensitive Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute commences, one of the Hindu petitioners claim public notice will be required to be issued before ordering for mediation. The SC observes it is not fair to pre-judge the issue and say mediation will be a failure even before it begins. "This is a dispute about sentiments, about faith", Justice Bobde says.
SC Begins Hearing on Ayodhya Land Dispute Case | SC commences hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case. A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had asked the contesting parties to explore the possibility of amicably settling the decades old dispute through mediation, saying it may help in "healing relations".
Justice Sikri Retires Today | Supreme Court judge AK Sikri, whose vote helped decide CBI chief Alok Verma's removal from the top post, is set to retire today. His farewell ceremony is underway in the apex court. According to a report in The Print, Sikri was nominated to the post of president/member of the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT). However, he turned down the offer from the government.
In the first week of February, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of 1993 Central law on land acquisition in Ayodhya near the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site. The plea contended that Parliament has no legislative competence to acquire land belonging to the state. The plea, filed by a group of lawyers claiming to be devotees of Ram Lalla, submitted that state legislature has the exclusive power to make provisions relating to the management of affairs of religious institutions inside its territory.
Ayodhya Case: 8 Translators to Take 120 Days to Translate Nearly 11,500 Pages in English, SC Told
The report was submitted in pursuance to the apex court's earlier direction after which the Secretary General had constituted two committees for visiting the room where the records were kept.
The suggestion for mediation was mooted by Justice Bobde, during the hearing when both the Hindu and the Muslim sides were sparring over the veracity of documents related to the case which were translated by the Uttar Pradesh government and filed with the apex court registry. While some of the Muslim parties agreed to the court's suggestion on mediation, some Hindu bodies including the Ram Lalla Virajman opposed it, saying several such attempts have failed in the past.
SC to Explore Possibility of Mediation to Settle Ayodhya Dispute | A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had asked the contesting parties to explore the possibility of amicably settling the decades old dispute through mediation, saying it may help in "healing relations". Even if there is "one per cent chance" of settling the dispute amicably, the parties should go for mediation, the bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, had observed.
SC to Hold Crucial Hearing on Ayodhya Dispute | Later today, the Supreme Court will also be holding a crucial hearing on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya to decide whether the politically sensitive case can be adjudicated through mediation.The top court on February 26 had said it would pass an order on March 6 on whether to refer the matter to a court-appointed mediator
The Opposition has been incaessently targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre over the Rafale deal and has been alleging corruption in Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group getting one of the offset contracts.They say the price of the jets was inflated, and the public sector company, HAL, was overlooked for an offset contract to provide undue benefit to Reliance Defence.
Locking horns, the Congress in turn said that Modi, through his remarks was himself questioning the air strikes in Pakistan. "The prime minister has himself questioned the air strike. He said had the Rafale jets been there (with the IAF), the results would have been different. What is the meaning of this?" Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said during a press conference. He further held the PM responsible for the delay in induction of the French-made fighter jets into the IAF by "cancelling" the earlier negotiations.
PM Modi's remarks came days after India and Pakistan were engaged in an aerial confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir, which saw both nuclear-armed countries downing a fighter jet each. On February 27,the Pakistan Air Force’s intrusion into the Indian airspace was thwarted by the Indian Air Force (IAF). However, India lost a MiG-21 Bison and its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was taken into custody by Pakistan Army, but was later released by them in a "gesture of peace".
'Nation Feeling Absence of Rafale' | Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the Rafale issue once again and said the Opposition was doubting the armed forces over the anti-terror strikes against Pakistan when the "country was feeling the absence of Rafale jets". He said, India would have achieved much more if the country had the possession of Rafale aircraft. “The country has felt the shortage of Rafale. Today, India is speaking in one voice and saying what all could have happened if we had Rafale. Ego politics over the Rafale deal has harmed the nation,” PM Modi said.
The plea for perjury proceedings against officials who had allegedly misled the court by giving false evidence and suppressing information has been moved by Sinha, Shourie and Bhushan, who had sought direction for identification of such officials. The three had on January 2 had sought a recall of the verdict, contending that the court had "relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover"
CJI-led Bench to Hold an Open Court Hearing on Rafale Verdict | The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph had on February 26 decided to hold an open court hearing of the pleas seeking the recall of its judgment on the Rafale jets on several grounds, including information that has come into public domain after its pronouncement. "List the matters for hearing in open Court along with a plea for the initiation of perjury proceedings against officials allegedly for misleading the court and suppressing the information," the bench had said.
The top court had, on December 14, 2018, dismissed four petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the purchase of the jet fighters, saying the decision-making process was not in doubt and that it cannot go into the question of pricing and the choice of offset Indian partner by Dassault.The plea for the recall of the judgment has been filed by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, journalist-turned-politician Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who had filed the original petitions, and others.
CJI-Led Bench to Hear Pleas Seeking Review of Rafale Verdict | The Supreme Court will today begin hearing a petition seeking a review of its December 14, 2018, judgment giving a clean chit to the Modi government on acquiring 36 Rafale jet fighters in a ready-to-fly condition from French company Dassault Aviation, in the open court. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi is scheduled to hear the matter.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
AYODHYA DISPUTE
The top court on February 26 had said it would pass an order on March 6 on whether to refer the matter to a court-appointed mediator. A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had asked the contesting parties to explore the possibility of amicably settling the decades old dispute through mediation, saying it may help in "healing relations".
Even if there is "one per cent chance" of settling the dispute amicably, the parties should go for mediation, the bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, had observed.
The suggestion for mediation was mooted by Justice Bobde, during the hearing when both the Hindu and the Muslim sides were sparring over the veracity of documents related to the case which were translated by the Uttar Pradesh government and filed with the apex court registry.
"We are considering it (mediation) very seriously. You all (parties) have used the word that this matter is not adversarial. We would like to give a chance to mediation even if there is one per cent chance," the bench had said.
"We would like to know your (both parties) views on it. We do not want any third party to make a comment to jeopardise the entire process," the bench had said.
While some of the Muslim parties agreed to the court's suggestion on mediation, some Hindu bodies including the Ram Lalla Virajman opposed it, saying several such attempts have failed in the past.
"Do you seriously think that the entire dispute for so many years is for property? We can only decide property rights but we are considering the possibility of healing relations," the bench had said.
The bench, which posted the main matter for hearing after eight weeks and directed its registry to provide translated copies of documents to the parties within six weeks to check their veracity, said it wanted to explore the possibility of mediation to utilise the time till the next date of hearing.
Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
RAFALE ROW
The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph had on February 26 decided to hold an open court hearing of the pleas seeking the recall of its judgment on several grounds, including information that has come into public domain after its pronouncement.
The bench, in its order on February 26, had said, "List the matters for hearing in open Court along with a plea for the initiation of perjury proceedings against officials allegedly for misleading the court and suppressing the information."
The plea for perjury proceedings against officials who had allegedly misled the court by giving false evidence and suppressing information has been moved by Sinha, Shourie and Bhushan, who had sought direction for identification of such officials.
The three had on January 2 had sought a recall of the verdict, contending that the court had "relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover".
