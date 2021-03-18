'Avoid Creating Stereotypes': SC Sets Aside Madhya Pradesh HC Order on Rakhi Tying In Sexual Assault Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled an order by the Indore bench o the Madhya Pradesh High Court that directed a person accused of sexual assault to get a rakhi tied by the person he assaulted as a condition for bail.

The apex court set-aside the high court’s bail condition requiring the accused to visit the complainant with a box of sweets and request her to tie a rakhi band on him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability.

The Supreme Court delivered the judgement in a plea filed by lawyer Aparna Bhat and eight other lawyers that challenged Madhya Pradesh HC order.

The Supreme Court said that the court has issued a certain direction that judicial academy develop a module for judges, lawyers, and public prosecutors on gender sensitisation.

It also said that the judge should avoid making remarks that create stereotyping.

The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had passed this order in July 2020. It had also asked the accused to pay ₹11,000 to the complainant as money brothers offer to sisters during Rakhi celebrations. The court had asked the accused to visit the complainant with his wife.