'There's Pornography... ': SC Says Shows, Films on OTT Platforms Should Be Screened

The Supreme Court in an oral observation Thursday said that films or television shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon need to be screened before they are available to the public.

The court observed, “There should be some screening of films, series shown on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon… There is pornography in some films.”

The court was hearing a plea on the Tandav controversy — Amazon Prime Video’s head of India Originals’ Aparna Purohit’s challenging the Allahabad High Court denying her anticipatory bail.

The Supreme Court also asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations for OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime while emphasising that programs broadcast on such platforms should be screened.

Live Law quoted Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Purohit, as saying, “These are all publicity seekers who have been filing cases all over India. Look at the FIR, look at what’s happening. If you want to watch this web series, you have to pay to see this.”