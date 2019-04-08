English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Supreme Court Notice to CBI, CVC Over Plea for Time-bound Investigation
The petition by advocate Maneesh Pathak said delay in solving such long-term pending cases hampers the free and fair justice delivery system to the common people.
Image for representation.
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on a PIL for time-bound probe of cases by the agency.
Noting that the issue was important, the court agreed to examine the plea for directing the CBI to furnish status report of cases pending for more than five years.
