Supreme Court Okays Reservation for In-Service Doctors in PG Admissions

The Supreme Court on Monday approved quota for in-service doctors to admissions in post-graduate courses.

A Constitution Bench held that there is no prohibition in law against state governments providing for such reservation to in-service doctors.

Allowing a batch of petitions by doctors’ associations, the Bench ruled that while the Medical Council of India (MCI) lacks this authority, state government is authorised under the Constitution and the relevant entry under List II.

While okaying the quota, the Bench said that it will be proper if states lay down a condition for the beneficiaries of such quota that doctors will have to serve at least for 5 years in rural, hilly or tribal areas.

It also clarified that no existing admission shall be disturbed and that the ruling will apply only for future admissions.

Pertinent regulations by some states had so far provided that doctors may be given a weightage as an incentive up to 10 per cent of the marks obtained for each year of service in remote or difficult areas, up to a maximum of 30 per cent of marks obtained in the NEET.

The doctors has pleaded before the Bench that instead of giving incentive marks to government doctors, there should be a quota for them in PG admissions.