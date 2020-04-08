Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

1-min read

Supreme Court Orders Free COVID-19 Tests by Govt as Well as Accredited Labs

Responding to a petition filed by lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi, the court directed the Centre to issue necessary directions in this regard immediately.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
Supreme Court Orders Free COVID-19 Tests by Govt as Well as Accredited Labs
Image for representation (AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered free COVID-19 tests to be carried out by the government as well as accredited laboratories as the coronavirus pandemic across the country continues to spread.

"Tests relating to COVID-19 must be carried out in National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited labs or any agencies approved by the WHO or ICMR," the court said in its order.

Responding to a petition filed by lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi, the court directed the Centre to issue necessary directions in this regard immediately.

