Supreme Court Orders Free COVID-19 Tests by Govt as Well as Accredited Labs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered free COVID-19 tests to be carried out by the government as well as accredited laboratories as the coronavirus pandemic across the country continues to spread.

"Tests relating to COVID-19 must be carried out in National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited labs or any agencies approved by the WHO or ICMR," the court said in its order.

Responding to a petition filed by lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi, the court directed the Centre to issue necessary directions in this regard immediately.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube