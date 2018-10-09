'Enough of Your Hide and Seek': Supreme Court Orders Arrest of Three Directors of Amrapali Group

: Amrapali promoter Anil Sharma and two other directors of the real estate group were dramatically arrested inside a courtroom in the Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a bunch of cases filed by aggrieved homebuyers.A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Uday U Lalit said it had enough of their "hide and seek" and that they will be in the custody of the Delhi Police until they comply with the court orders in letter and spirit.Almost an hour into the hearing, the bench was anguished over the fact that the Amrapali directors had failed in the last two months to hand over various relevant documents for a forensic audit.The court has sought to know whether the money invested by the homebuyers were diverted for some other purposes and for this, an audit has been ordered. But these documents remained elusive and the bench came down heavily on Sharma and two directors who had been summoned."We don't know if it will take one day or one month. But you will be in custody until all the documents are given to the auditors," said the bench as it directed the Delhi Police and Noida Police to work on tandem to seize the pertinent documents.It said that the policemen will escort the trio to Amrapali offices and other places from where the documents are to be recovered."You will now be released only after the auditors are satisfied that they have received all the documents," clarified the bench, as it further issued formal notices of contempt of court.It has also ordered for confiscation of the passport of the trio while fixing October 24 as the next date of hearing.It is the third such incident in the recent past when people have been arrested inside the courtroom.Subrata Roy was arrested over not complying with the court order to refund the money meant for reimbursing the investors. In the same case, another person was arrested inside the courtroom over resiling from his stand to buy a property of Sahara group.